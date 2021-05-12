Pup-Friendly Fencing Options in Vancouver

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2021 --It's fair to say it's been a different kind of spring. As fence installers in Vancouver, QS Fencing works with homeowners for a variety of reasons, including the installation of pet fences. Having a new pet is exciting, but protecting an energetic pup from potential hazards can be tricky. Installing a quality fence is one of the best ways to safeguard animals who are young and improperly trained. For more, go to: https://qsfencing.ca/blog/fencing-options-to-protect-your-dog/



A Fence Can Prevent Runaways



Many animals, dogs particularly, are curious about exploring their surroundings. In new environments, it's quite typical for animals to run and explore, which can quickly become catastrophic in traffic-heavy neighborhoods. Whether it's encounters with vehicles, other animals, or children, homeowners are responsible for the safety of their dog—and everyone else, too.



To avoid any unpleasant experiences, installing a fence works to protect your pet, allowing it to run and play, without fear of being injured. With pet theft on the rise, a fence can also protect a pet from people who may see it as a potential target. There's more security and less worry, which means a win-win.



When installing a pet fence, the team of fence experts at QS Fencing can advise on the best solutions for any project. From the right height and spacing to the materials, they'll come up with a pet-proof solution to safeguard all the family members, including the furry ones.



QS Fencing Can Protect Your Dog



For optimal pet protection and safety, count on the highly skilled fence installer professionals at QS Fencing. Call (604) 777-3057 or send an email to info@qusfencing.ca to find the best solution for any property and pet.



