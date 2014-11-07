Purcellville VA Bed Bug Heat Treatment Company Environmental Heat Solutions Warns That Bed Bug Infestations Continue to Rise

Purcellville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2014 --Bed bug infestations, once thought to be a problem of the past, have made a comeback, and new reports show that bed bug infestations are increasing. A number of media sources have noted the rise in bed bug problems over the past several months, and recent reports show that bed bug problems continue to grow. Despite the increased awareness and homeowners taking more care to prevent bed bugs, bed bugs are continuing to spread across the country and the world.



A few of the suggested reasons for bed bug resurgence are the increased amount of travel between and within countries and the increased tolerance of bed bugs to common pesticides. Bed bugs typically travel between homes and residences as hitchhikers on clothes, suitcases, backpacks, and even in a person’s hair. Bed bugs were considered dormant for a long time after DDT was used as a pesticide, but now they seem to have developed some level of pesticide resistance.



Some sources have noted that bed bugs are beginning to become a problem not only in hotels, but also on college campuses. A survey from the National Pest Management Association revealed that almost half of all pest professionals now treat college campuses for bed bug infestations. Because college campuses experience a high turnover of students in dorm rooms and there is such a prolific number of students traveling between dorm rooms, bed bugs are spreading remarkably quickly, and proving difficult to eradicate.



Bed bugs feed on human blood, leaving victims with itchy red welts. Fortunately, they are not known to carry any infectious diseases. Bed bugs are resilient, and they can go long periods of time without feeding. The most effective way of getting rid of bed bugs is by using bed bug heat treatment. “Bed bugs are susceptible to heat, and can be killed if heated to at least 120 degrees Fahrenheit,” says a representative of Environmental Heat Solutions.



Experts hope that the bed bug threat will soon be under control, but only time will tell.



For more information about bed bugs, visit: GreenBedBugSolutions.com.



About Environmental Heat Solutions

Located in Purcellville, Virginia, Environmental Heat Solutions was founded with one goal in mind: To help those suffering from bed bug infestations. They are Washington, D.C. Metro Area’s bed bug specialists, offering bed bug heat treatment and canine detection services throughout Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland. With many years of experience handling bed bug infestations, Environmental Heat Solutions has found heat treatment to be the best approach for eliminating widespread infestations quickly and with minimal environmental impact. Environmental Heat Solutions offers a free, no-strings attached consultation with the desire to inform anybody who suspects a bed bug infestation and provide them access to definitive answers regarding the costs involved with finding and eliminating such infestations. For more information, please visit: GreenBedBugSolutions.com.