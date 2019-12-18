Purchase Cheap City Parking Deals for NYC, New Jersey, and Los Angeles

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2019 --Popular parking deals site On Air Parking has announced it has launched its best-selling unbranded parking deals for New York City, New Jersey, and Los Angeles. These are in partnership with licensed parking facilities, selling their inventory at a discount.



"We're very excited with the potential of selling unbranded city parking," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We're already seeing success with some of our locations in Manhattan where parking costs are steep."



"Our deals are perfect for long-term parking while helping keep cars off the road."



Similar to travel deals website Hotwire, On Air Parking only reveals to travelers and motorists the exact address of the parking facility after making a purchase. The deals may be cancelled for free any time, no questions asked.



The company first sold NYC parking at Lenox Hill for $9.99 per day. This year the company has expanded its offerings, with deals for Hudson Yards, Times Square, and Pennsylvania Station, among others, starting at $14.99 per day.



To purchase cheap New York parking, visit On Air Parking's city parking deals page.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.