Purchase Denver Airport Parking with Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin and 20+ Other Cryptocurrencies

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2017 --Top Airport Parking is now accepting 20+ cryptocurrencies to allow travelers to purchase Denver Off-Airport Parking for $3.99 a day in the cryptocurrency of their choice. Travelers looking to purchase this "crypto special" simply need to go to this Denver Airport Parking Cryptocurrency page, fill out the reservation form, and make a payment through Top Airport Parking's new cryptocurrency checkout page.



This news comes at a time where Bitcoin has been making a major comeback in the news, Ethereum has been the hot new altcoin, and Dogecoin has been losing some attention.



Top Airport Parking currently accepts the following cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Asiadigicoin, AdzCoin, BitBean, BlackCoin, Breakout, BitSend, CloakCoin, Creditbit, CureCoin, Dash, Decred, DigitalCoin, Ether Classic, Expanse, Feathercoin, GameCredits, GCRCoin, LeoCoin, Lisk, MaidSafeCoin, Maxcoin, MonetaryUnit, NAV Coin, NuBits, Namecoin, Novacoin, Nexus, NXT, Omni, PIVX, PotCoin, Peercoin, Pesobit, Quark, Rubycoin, Steem Dollars, StartCOIN, STEEM, Syscoin, UniversalCurrency, TetherUSD, Vericoin, Vertcoin, Worldcoin, Bitcoin Plus, Monero, MyriadCoin, PrimeCoin, Spectrecoin, Zcoin, Zcash, and Litecoin Testnet.



"We are very excited to accept these cryptocurrencies, as we are big fans of what seems to be the start of a blockchain movement," said Patrick Murray CEO of NOSON Inc. "We are particularly happy to accept Dogecoin, which we've been strong supporters of since the inception"



About NOSON

NOSON Inc., who is the parent company of Top Airport Parking, is set to launch 30 U.S airport markets by the end of 2017. They are currently live in 7 markets and brag that they provide the most affordable rates in each market. They currently use Coinbase and CoinPayments integrations to accept their cryptocurrency payments.