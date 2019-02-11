Purchase Parking Near the Los Angeles Airport for Only $6.49/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2019 --Airport parking reservation company OnAirParking.com has officially revealed the next location of its popular near-airport parking offerings—the Los Angeles Airport. Travelers who frequent LAX will now be able to reserve Los Angeles Airport parking for only $6.49 a day on the company's website.



"We're very excited to launch in LAX and give travelers something to smile about," said NOSON CEO Patrick Murray.



"The traffic congestion there is worse than ever. With our off airport parking deals, travelers can hop on a shuttle, leave the driving to our partner shuttle drivers, and get dropped off in the airport terminals."



Alluding to the infamous horseshoe-shaped road at LAX where drivers get stuck in a stop-and-go crawl, the serial entrepreneur said that his company is working on changing the way travelers get to the airport.



NOSON, Inc., the parent company of On Air Parking, was established in 2016 by Murray and his partner, former National Parking Association chairman Brett Harwood. The company guarantees its parking deals are cheaper than parking at the airport garages and taking an Uber or Lyft to the airport.



On Air Parking partners with best-reviewed parking facilities near major airports and sells their parking inventory unbranded to give them at heavily discounted prices. The near-airport parking deals come with a free complimentary shuttle ride to the airport and may be cancelled at any time for free.



"The entry of ride-sharing services in LAX has been convenient for travelers but their fees hurt and they have added to the traffic congestion," said Murray.



"Our near-airport parking deals address both problems. For a fraction of the cost, travelers may purchase parking for as long as they need while reducing traffic congestion in the airport at the same time."



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.