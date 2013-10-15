Purchasing Solutions International Launches Branding Program with Reveal of New Corporate Logo

Fort Worth, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2013 --Purchasing Solutions International, Inc. (http://www.PurSol.com), one of the hospitality industry's leaders in procurement for upscale hotels and fine dining, is pleased to announce the unveiling of their new corporate logo.



The new logo draws from earlier PSI branding and logo colors, elements, and style with nods back to the company's founding and past logos. At the same time the addition of the colorful stylized ribbon globe represents that Purchasing Solutions has international clients and projects. Adding a new typeface gives an overall finished logo that's both contemporary yet timeless, presenting a professional image for the growing firm.



The new branding and logo graphics artwork was created by BGB Design of Milwaukee WI. Major artwork decisions came from key members of the PSI team including company Co-Founders J Mike Williams and Richard Michael, Senior Project Manager Denise Ho, and their new Marketing Manager Andy Schaidler



Mr. Williams, the President of Purchasing Solutions International, commented: "This new logo is the perfect symbol of the growth and changes happening at PSI. Everyone who's seen it inside and outside the company absolutely loves the new look and our progressive new approach in the industry"



new logo



Purchasing Solutions International celebrates their 15th anniversary next year as an accredited Native American-owned business. PSI is an active member in many hospitality related organizations including: TERO, International Society of Hospitality Purchasers, NEWH: The Hospitality Network, LEED, and others.



About Purchasing Solutions International Inc

Purchasing Solutions International, Inc., a Fort Worth, TX based procurement company, began providing unique consulting, sourcing, purchasing and other services to our growing client base in 1999. PSI's approach to individualized services differs for each client and project, providing owners, developers and management companies with the goods and services that they determine are needed for their project.



Our 'what works best for you and your project' service mentality has provided Purchasing Solutions International with an excellent basis for continued growth and positive client feedback. As a Native American-owned and TERO certified FF&E and OS&E procurement firm, PSI has grown ever since it's beginning. Our mission is to provide value with our expertise plus the best products and services for our clients and their projects.



Purchasing Solutions International, Inc.

6100 Western Place, Suite 901

Fort Worth TX 76107

Ph: (817) 862-8774

Fax: (817) 862-9774

http://www.PurSol.com