Pure Leverage - Hottest Internet Marketing Launch of 2013

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2013 --Pure Leverage is a top of the range suite of marketing tools and s backed by long-term industry leader GVO.



Designed to enable its members to build a successful online marketing business, it has attracted some of the industry’s top names such as Russell Brunson and Daegan Smith.



Suitable for beginners and seasoned marketers alike, Pure Leverage pays out 100% commissions to all its affiliates.



Along with the 100 % commission plan, members of Pure Leverage will have access to the following tools:



1. Elite Coaching Program

2. Easy Lead Flow

3. Leverage Authority Blog

4. Turbo Traffic Generator

5. Video Email Service

6. Live Meeting Room

7. A to Z Home Study Course



Pure Leverage’s exceptional product suite is designed to enable [people to brand themselves through the usage of new and recently unaffordable technologies such as video email and live webinar meeting rooms (with a capacity of 100 people).



Other benefits to Pure Leverage members include:



A 100% commission plan that adds to the income generated by the member's primary Internet business.



- A nuanced marketing system that provides assured profit.

- A "point and click" lead flow system with plenty of squeeze pages that can convert up to 50%.

- Sleek custom designed blogs that translate to maximized leads, traffic, and sales.

- A mentoring program that teaches attraction marketing skills and other techniques guaranteed to bring in over 15 paid sign ups daily.

- Proven techniques for convincing prospects and motivating team members.

- A chance to build an assured source of lifelong residual income.

- The ability to run an Internet business from the comforts of one's home.

- More spare time to spend with friends and family.

- Guaranteed profits within 30 days without the need to make any cold calls.



Due to nature of the launch, only several select teams were chosen to promote Pure Leverage during pre-launch. This enabled the VIP Wealth academy to announce some amazing bonuses and as such, their members have dominated the early leaderboards thus far.



To ensure success in any online venture, partnership with the correct team is vital as the support; tools and community offered can be the difference, especially when one is new.



About Pure Leverage.Com:

PureLeverage.com is an Online Marketing business launched by founder of GVO, Joel Therien. Pure Leverage comprises a host of new and enhanced marketing tools and services provided by the GVO-team. To know more about these products visit the website PureLeverage.com



For more information, please go here.