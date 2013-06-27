Pure Power Announces Third Patent for Cleanable and Reusable Filtration Devices

Huntington Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2013 --“In reviewing PPI’s US Patent #8,439,204; it appears to be the most comprehensive patent to date for cartridge-style cleanable and reusable filtration devises. The economical and performance benefits of this type of filter are impressive,” stated Karl Dedolph, President of D3 Consulting. “From the environmental perspective, there certainly can be a significant reduction for the end-user in filter procurement costs, inventory carrying costs, and waste disposal costs.”



“A good target audience for this filter are individuals and fleets that utilize the drop-in cartridge style full-flow filters in Class 1 through 8 work trucks. Those customers typically keep their vehicles for extended periods of time, have large numbers of PM’s per year, are driven by environmental issues, and look for ways to reduce costs,” added Dedolph.



One of PPI’s earlier US Patents is #7,413,089 for a Direct Spin-On OEM Replacement Lifetime Oil Filter™ for Big Block Chevys, pre-LS small block and various other engines such as the GM Duramax Diesel engine. The Direct O.E.M. replacement oil filters are available for more than 40,000 applications for Gasoline, Diesel, Foreign and Domestic engines including Alternative Fuels. Used worldwide in Auto, Light Truck, Heavy Duty Diesel Trucks, Marine, Motorcycle, Racing, RVs, Buses, Farm Mining, Military and Stationery Equipment. No modifications are required and installation of the filter takes only a few minutes.



Another PPI U.S. Patent is #7,597,202 for their Lifetime UniMount™ Remote Oil Filter that is designed to deliver the maximum flow of filtered oil where a remote location is necessary or desired for ease of access. The mounting bracket is engineered to be an integral part of the filter eliminating 90-degree turns made in other remote filters and incorporates a pressure port.



About D3 Consulting

D3 Consulting is an Internationally recognized industry consulting firm specializing in the filtration and lubrication aftermarket for over 25 years. D3 provides management techniques and services to the auto, light truck, heavy duty, performance, racing, and off road industries. D3 contributes as an active participant and member in the American Trucking Association’s Technologies & Maintenance Council (TMC), the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), the American Filtration Society (AFS), the Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA), the Automotive Aftermarket Industry Association (AAIA), the Performance Warehouse Association (PWA) and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN http://www.dedolph3.com



About Pure Power ® Inocrporated

PPI is a globally recognized industry leader in cleanable and reusable filtration technologies. Founded in 1995, PPI has received multiple United States Utility Patents for advanced filtration innovations. PPI filter systems cover more than 40,000 applications found around the world for autos, trucks, motorcycles, buses, racing, marine, off-road, mining, farming, generators, industrial and military equipment. PPI’s spin-on, drop-in cartridge and unique remote filters are direct OEM replacements for oil, fuel, transmissions, hydraulics, coolant, and refrigeration units. PPI’s lifetime filters have been awarded a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for aircraft modification approval. In addition, PPI has won several major commercial, industrial and International awards for achievements in design, innovation and performance. For more about Pure Power! Incorporated contact your nearest PPI distributor or call Pure Power! at (800) 750-0827. Office location: 17731 Sampson Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 / http://www.Gopurepower.Com “Pure Power! Incorporated” on Facebook.