Purespectrum Inc. (PSRU:OTC) Provides a Corporate Update

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2018 --Purespectrum Inc. (PSRU:OTC) is pleased to provide its shareholders with a corporate update. On September 7th, 2018, Purespectrum purchased Opportunity Knocks Television LLC ("OKTV").. In exchange for majority control of the corporation utilizing the existing preferred shares. Xavier Mitchell then became the majority, controlling shareholder as he was the sole managing member of OKTV. As part of the transaction, a divestiture of Nutrafill LLC occurred. All the existing management team resigned and Xavier Mitchell was appointed as CEO and sole director.



The focus of Purespectrum Inc. will now be exclusively on its fast growing, wholly-owned subsidiary, OKTV, a world wide streaming network (broadcasted in specific territories) that is employing a refreshing approach to television distribution by fusing a combination of time tested network strategies with today's new approach to media utilizing technology and catering to consumers' desire for smart compelling content.



Among other exciting developments, OKTV is currently in negotiations to form a joint venture with a prominent network and studio in Georgia. The JV will not only provide OKTV with an exponentially larger viewer base but the use of the studios state of the art production facilities for its own proprietary content.



With respect to a reverse split, we will not perform a reverse split in the foreseeable future. Due to our rapid growth, we anticipate the eventual buy back of shares.



The company will begin the necessary steps to become current with OTC Markets Group Inc. including, but not limited to, posting the necessary disclosure statements.



All news releases will be distributed via news services and will be Tweeted at @oktvlive. Shareholders are welcome to email any questions or concerns using our website www.myok.tv but, due to the recent surge in calls, we cannot respond to all so we ask that shareholders send emails with a guaranteed response in 48 hours.



Updates will be forthcoming



Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Purespectrum Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Purespectrum Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.