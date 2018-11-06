Purespectrum Inc.'s (PSRU:OTC) Subsidiary, OKTV, Achieves a Record Monthly Surge in Viewership and a Boost to Ad Sales

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2018 --OKTV (Opportunity Knocks), a wholly owned subsidiary of Purespectrum Inc. (PSRU:OTC), has a significant boost to its ad sales due to the rapid and healthy growth of its underlying media platform.



For the second month in a row, the platform which offers viewers original programming, TV series, documentaries, and feature films across a wide variety of genres, has secured astonishing record monthly viewership figures.



Over 2.2 million unique visits were made. The growth can be attributed to increased awareness and a range of fresh, unique content which this niche network has penned in recent months.



Earlier this month, for example, a new partnership was struck with VSN Media which resulted in an exchange of programming as well as an arrangement for the Florida-based company to render social media services. This arrangement is already presenting exceptional results.



New content deals are helping OKTV to secure its goal of bringing families back together through engaging programming. OKTV signed another content and distribution agreement with VH2. The new deal will see both parties share 12 hours of original programming each week, opening up the reach of both networks and securing new viewers.



The record viewership figures are improving ad sales for the network, a fact that OKTV and Purespectrum Inc. (PSRU:OTC) CEO, Xavier Mitchell, believes will open up new opportunities. He excitedly states, "The unprecedented growth of our network is very exciting indeed and, as we continue to attract more viewers than ever before, advertisers are attracted to the reach they will achieve when advertising their products. The boost to our ad sales is driving revenue which can be reinvested into our programming and other areas of the network in order to help us bring even more families back together with engaging and challenging programming. When we have over 2 million viewers in one month, we are certain that our programming has mass appeal and we will be a dominant force in the entertainment industry."



OKTV is currently in late-stage discussions to acquire a production company that has properties available on Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu.



Updates will be forthcoming.



About OKTV

OKTV (Opportunity Knocks) is a broadcast entertainment network offering 24/7, 365 days a year programming. Viewers are able to enjoy original programming, TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres. The network can be watched from viewers as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen TV or mobile device.



The network debuted in March, 2018 and is available in the U.S. on DirectTV, and also accessible via Roku, Amazon Fire, and Rabbit TV. OKTV also streams live on its Facebook page and via Phillips and Samsung Smart TVs, as well as on the app TVtogo.



Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Purespectrum Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Purespectrum Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.