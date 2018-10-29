Purespectrum Inc's (PSRU:OTC) Subsidiary, OKTV, Delays Production and Filming of "Against the Ropes" with Victor Ortiz, Former World Welterweight Champion

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2018 --OKTV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Purespectrum Inc. (PSRU:OTC), announces that it has decided to postpone production of "Against the Ropes" with Victor Ortiz until the day that he is proven innocent, in a court of law, of charges brought against him for sexual assault.



Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Purespectrum Inc., states,"Victor is my close friend and I believe that he is innocent of all charges. However, I cannot produce Against the Ropes with Victor until he is proven innocent of all charges. Even though the presumption of innocence is enshrined in our justice system, I do not want to offend any of our viewers by insinuating that OKTV does not take this matter seriously."



Victor Ortiz states, "I appreciate OKTV standing by me. I will prove myself innocent of all charges and look forward to begin working with them on my series the second that I am cleared of all charges."



OKTV is currently in production on season 1 of Opportunity Knocks, a show that identifies individuals in need of opportunities and matches them with people willing to provide them with the needed break. In addition, the network is also in production on Going Beyond Story which has the extremely talented actress Tiffany Haddish (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tiffany_Haddish) on episode 1. On Going Beyond Story, Dr. Thyonne Gordon undergoes intense one on one therapy sessions designed to assist subjects in sharing and telling their stories with the world.



Updates will be forthcoming



About Purespectrum

Purespectrum Inc. (PSRU:OTC) is a publicly-traded holding company that looks to acquire various media entities in order to build a conglomerate with competitive advantages that can compete on a global scale.



About OKTV

OKTV (Opportunity Knocks) is a broadcast entertainment network offering 24/7, 365 days a year programming. Viewers are able to enjoy original programming, TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres. The network can be watched from viewers as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen TV or mobile device.



The network is available in the U.S. on DirectTV, and also accessible via Roku, Amazon Fire, and Rabbit TV. OKTV also streams live on its Facebook page and via Phillips and Samsung Smart TVs, as well as on the app TVtogo.



