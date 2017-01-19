Hesperia, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2017 --Just about every parent knows when it comes to essential baby electronics, one or more nightlights is an absolute must. The problem, for many shoppers, is the style of baby and kid's nightlights are just too boring and dull. Fortunately, leading baby technology brand Puretech Baby are answering the call with their new release and latest product, Molly the Friendly Kitten Nightlight. The portable nightlight is packed with remarkable features, on top of its appearance that is sure to make nearly any child smile. Not surprisingly the new product is off to a very quick start.



"We knew we could make a better nightlight based on our research and not just that, but one the kids would love to," commented a spokesperson from the company. "The result was Molly the Friendly Kitten and we are absolutely certain it's going to be a favorite choice when it comes time to nightlight shop."



According to Puretech Baby, some of the highlights of Molly the Friendly Kitten's features include: being completely portable; not needing batteries instead working off a charge that can power the nightlight for 8 to 12 hours depending on the level of use – but either way certainly enough to cover an entire night; simply tap to operate; and two light modes – a soft light for nightlight duties and a fun flashing light for playing Molly the Friendly Kitten games with happy boys and girls.



Early customer feedback has endorsed the new product completely.



Diane K., from New York, recently said, "I'm not sure who loves the nightlight more – my husband and I or our daughter. Fantastic quality and not needing batteries is a feature that equals big savings, Five stars all the way."



For more information be sure to visit http://www.puretechbaby.com.



Contact:

Ken Stanford

Hello@puretechbaby.com

323-545-7034

Customer Support & Enquiry Number