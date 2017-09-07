Purple Horse Investments, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Animal Care and Home Decor Supplies

Grosvenordale, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2017 --Kristine Siekierski is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.ForTheLoveOfKola.com. The website offers a wide variety of animal care and home decor supplies including wrought iron home and horse decor, supplies for the barn, farm, and ranch, and healthy pet products. Siekierski was inspired by her own love of animals and their ever-constant love and companionship, as she currently owns horses, dogs, and cats. She especially enjoyed having her horse named Kola as her warrior and friend for 16 years, before losing the horse just last year. Through her online store, Siekierski wanted to help customers find the products that they would need to ensure a cozy home for both their animals and themselves.



There are many excellent home decor and animal care supplies featured within the merchandise of ForTheLoveOfKola.com. The website carries items including country living home and horse decor such as wrought iron running horse key holders and chic outhouse light switch covers; barn, farm, and ranch supplies such as thermo pond de-icers and rubber heated hoses; healthy pet products such as organic dog treats and refillable catnip toys; and more. In the future, Siekierski plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. She is especially excited about including a greater variety of pet care supplies such as pet beds, pet leashes, and window-mount kitty sills. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Siekierski regarding each and every transaction made on ForTheLoveOfKola.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one that is based on her own love of horseback riding and animals. She hopes to keep the memory of her horse Kola alive by helping customers experience their own lifelong companionship with animals.



To complement the main website, Siekierski is also launching a blog located at http://www.LoveOfKolaBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to animal care and home decor in general such as adding the refreshment of the countryside with wrought iron home decor, keeping a dog healthy and happy with nutritious dog treats, and adding beautiful horse plaques to any space. Siekierski hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying the lifelong companionship of animals.



