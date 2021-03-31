Purpose Alignment Consultant, Micaela Morris, Empowering Women to Find Their Voices

Chesapeake, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2021 --Women struggling to amplify their voices and be assertive in roles of leadership now have a new ally in Author, Speaker, and Purpose Alignment Consultant Micaela Morris.



A study conducted by Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA)found that 68% of women don't feel comfortable when expressing themselves in a work environment. Moreover, Harvard Business Review also performed a study which found that, even at the highest levels of an organization, otherwise dynamic women struggle in meetings with feelings of being ignored or drowned out.



But Purpose Alignment Consultant and Founder of Micaela Morris LLC- an agency, Micaela Morris, is creating strategies to help professional and entrepreneurial women find their deliberate voice. As a Purpose Alignment Consultant Morris empowers her clients with tools that equip them with the presence and shifted mindset required to be fierce in their current position or another role they are aspiring towards. Clients can access a range of services including help with new business ideas, writing, and editing speeches, strategy and development, identifying their why, and finding their passion purpose.



Morris boasts a B.A.in Communication and Media Studies and an MBA in Human Resource Management. But along with her qualifications, she has a passion for helping women. In addition to launching her business, Morris also volunteers as a mentor to college women at Elizabeth City State University. As a serial entrepreneur, who also holds a leadership position in the corporate world, Morris offers her services from a place of empathy.



She said, "Sometimes a person's voice is muted for so many reasons. I have been in that place of having a muted voice before, not because I didn't have the skills or the knowledge; it was because I didn't open my mouth. I have found my voice, and I did so through some dynamic strategies that I have since refined. I help my clients uncover the reasons for their muted voice and help them realize who they are, why they should have confidence in that, and their unique set of skills. Once their voice has been amplified, I show them how to align passion and purpose to turn their dreams into reality."



Morris is also finding more ways to help women with her new book, Deliberate Voices: A Woman's Journal of Awareness & Self Discovery. This journal serves as a tool that will help readers find their voice by zoning in on their purpose, passion, perseverance, and self-esteem. When asked about her motivation for writing the book, Morris explained: "My hope is that when people open my journal that they will feel someone has been where they have been. I also hope that they will feel a deep connection with it and feel heard."



Deliberate Voices is available on www.Lulu.com and will soon be available at other online book retailers. For further information or to book a consultation with Micaela Morris, visit: https://micaelatmorris.com.



About Micaela Morris LLC

Micaela Morris LLC is a consulting agency that assists women entrepreneurs and professionals with finding their deliberate voice. Micaela Morris LLC provides the tools that help to shift mindsets, learn to reimagine, and restore confidence. Micaela Morris LLC focuses on three main areas when finding the clients deliberate voices: purpose, passion, and perseverance.