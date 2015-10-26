Pursuit Watches Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Bring Their One-of-a-Kind Line of Wristwatches to Market

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2015 --The design team at Pursuit Watches creates watches that not only look good but are also reliable. How reliable? Each Pursuit Watch comes with a lifetime guarantee. They started out with a simple concept: build a versatile watch that will look great no matter what the occasion, and make sure that it will stand the test of time (no pun intended). That meant using high quality components like a sapphire crystal face that's guaranteed never to scratch, genuine leather bands and a genuine Swiss movement.



What's perhaps even more valuable than the superior quality of their wristwatches is the inspiration behind them in that they feel that everyone wearing a Pursuit Watch should live boldly. In their effort to inspire as many people as possible to get out there and explore the world and pursue their dreams, they created the Pursuit Fund. The result? Every time a watch is sold, money is set aside for the Pursuit Fund. When this fund reaches $5,000 a customer will be randomly selected to receive the $5,000 to fund that lucky person's pursuit of their wildest dreams.



The specs of their watch line are impressive:



- Case: Plated 316L Stainless Steel

- Movement: Swiss Ronda 1062

- Water Resistant: 5ATM

- Glass: Sapphire Crystal

- Case Diameter: 41mm

- Case Thickness: 7.5mm

- Strap: 19mm Genuine Leather



In just 36 hours Pursuit Watches reached 30% of their crowdfunding goal of $15,357 (expressed in US Dollars) thanks to very generous perks. Watch connoisseurs have the opportunity to own one or more timepieces of the Pursuit Watch line in their choice among five styles and colors at astonishingly low prices. Watch distributors and retailers can take advantage of a similar opportunity to take on inventory for resale with steep discounts allowing for generous profit margins.



This crowdfunding campaign ends on November 20, 2015.



The Pursuit Watches Kickstarter Project - http://kck.st/1OKLN5d