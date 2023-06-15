Putting Together a Skinimal Routine Using Serums

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2023 --It's true. Skinimalism is in. If you haven't heard of the trend, this less-is-more approach—a portmanteau of "skin" and "minimalism"- is about simplifying skincare and building a routine to achieve healthy, glowing skin with what's necessary. Nothing less. Nothing more. For more, go to https://rozkamani.com/blog/



For people who want to save time and money while caring for their skin, skinmalism is a winning trend. The key is finding the best products that work—and finding a skin serum that leaves skin radiant and glowing is a critical step. Unlike moisturizers, Serums are thin-viscosity topicals containing concentrated active ingredients. Choosing the right serum depends on specific skin challenges and goals.



Designed to nourish, protect, and hydrate your skin, a face serum is the next step after cleansing and before moisturizing. Using skin serums can help address numerous issues, including:



- Ageing

- Hydration

- Tone and Texture

- Protection

- Acne Relief



Choosing the most effective skincare means working with a professional who understands different skin and challenges. As a medical doctor specializing in non-surgical aesthetics, Dr. Rozmin Kamani collaborates with clients who want to understand their skin and optimize their routines. The three most common serums she recommends are corrective, brightening, or hydrating serums.



Anti-pigmentation serums like C E Ferulic® work best when applied in the morning. With a synergistic combination of 15% pure vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid), 1% vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol), and 0.5% ferulic acid, it helps protect skin against environmental damage and free radical production produced by light, including UV and high energy visible light.



Corrective serums such as HA Intensifier are usually used in the evening.



As a multi-beneficial corrective skin serum proven to increase skin's hyaluronic acid levels, this serum contains a high concentration of pure proxylane™, and botanical extracts of licorice root and purple rice to render surface skin hydrated, while simultaneously improving the visible appearance of firmness, smoothness, and facial plumpness.



Hydrating serums, including SkinCeuticals PhytoCorrective Gel, may be used morning and night to keep skin dewy and moisturized. This gel serum contains a unique formulation of hyaluronic acid, thyme, cucumber, and other botanical ingredients, making it an ideal moisturizer for sensitive skin. It features mulberry to help minimize the appearance of skin discoloration and promotes a fresh-looking and clear complexion.



The rule of thumb when using multiple products is to go from thinnest to thickest. Serums go under your moisturizer, which works to seal them into the skin and amplify the beneficial effects of the actives. The ingredients used in serums are also antioxidant-rich, so using a serum can help prevent discoloration, oxidative damage, dehydration, and premature skin aging.



Incorporating a serum into skincare can make for a simple 3-step routine—cleanse, serum, and hydrate routine that will leave skin hydrated and glowing with health. For those concerned about skin protection, SPF is always recommended.



