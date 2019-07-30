Puzzle Company Releases Unique Puzzles for Adults

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2019 --Puzzle So Hard, a new puzzle company based in Philadelphia, is creating cool, unique puzzles for adults. The puzzles are created through licensed artwork from artists around the world. Puzzle So Hard aims to provide challenging, but rewarding, jigsaw puzzles for adults.



All of the puzzles currently available from Puzzle So Hard are 1000 piece jigsaw puzzles, although they range in difficulty. Not every puzzle is extremely difficult, but the puzzles were made to challenge adults and help them unwind away from screens and modern technology. As the business grows, Puzzle So Hard hopes to expand into children's puzzles as well. You can see their full collection here: https://puzzlesohard.com/collections/1000-piece-jigsaw-puzzles



Puzzle So Hard puzzles are vibrant and eye-catching. Most are made from artwork licensed from various global artists, and feature four main categories: thread art, outer space, natural gradients, and street art. The puzzles are made from thick, durable chipboard and are printed with soy-based ink and a classy matte finish to reduce glare. The boxes the puzzles come in are also made to function as home decor. They have a marble-print design and fit easily on bookshelves to add to customers' collections.



Puzzle So Hard is excited to see their business grow from dream to reality. "Our goal was to create beautiful puzzles to challenge adults," said Erin, a spokesperson for the company. "Puzzles are a relaxing way to spend time away from work, technology, or whatever may be troubling you, so we hope that our puzzles provide a calming creative outlet for our customers."



About Puzzle So Hard

Puzzle So Hard is a Philadelphia-based start-up that aims to create vibrant puzzles from licensed artists around the globe.



