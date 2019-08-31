PVE – Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators in Pittsburgh, PA

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2019 --Access Elevator, serving Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas, is an authorized dealer and installer of vacuum elevators by Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators, LLC., the only manufacturer of vacuum elevators.



Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators (PVE) are a great option for anyone looking for additional functionality in home elevators. PVE go beyond the restrictions of other elevators to bring mobility options back to more residents than ever before. Many older homes were never designed with the intention of installing home elevators so home elevator engineers have created state-of-art technology, creating systems that function in a wide variety of applications.



For example, early home elevator designs required a shaft design along a load bearing wall. This meant many houses were not configured correctly for an installation. Also, some home elevators required significant amounts of space regarding pits or engine rooms. Again, not all homes or buildings have this space available. Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators do not have these requirements. With their small design footprint, they can be installed almost anywhere, even on a yacht.



Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators from Access Elevator also have another benefit of an enjoyable ride. Some riders may be uncomfortable with the traditional feel of previous home elevators. Jerky movements and small spaces may be awkward and call out the immobility of the rider. PVE have a smooth-ride element by using the power of pneumatic vacuum technology. Also, the elevator shaft itself is clear and provides a calming 360? design.



Another benefit of Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators is the quick installation. Once a model option has been chosen from 6 different color options and three different sizes, installation requires only 2-3 days with minimal interruption to home residents. The various sizes start at a 1-passenger model with 350 lb. capacity to a 3-passenger / 525 lb. capacity model. Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators can help you gain access to two floors or even up to 5 floors within your home.



Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators from Access Elevator are a great choice for the homeowner looking to install a home elevator with a wide range of uses and features. When thinking of adding years to the length of residency in a home, PVE provide a pleasing and superior alternative.



To learn more about the custom elevator options from Access Elevator, please visit www.accesselevator.com/vacuum-elevators-pittsburgh-rochester-syracuse-erie/



About Access Elevator

A leading provider of accessibility solutions, Access Elevator furnishes and installs custom elevators, hybrid wheelchair lifts, unenclosed wheelchair lifts, and stairway lifts for both commercial and residential applications to customers throughout Jamestown, Erie, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo. The Access Elevator team installs hundreds of customized stairway lifts and elevators a year. To learn more about Access Elevator, please visit www.accesselevator.com.