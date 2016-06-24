Pyke Introduces a Brand New Line of Scented Sunglasses Specially Made for Babies

Brussels, Belgium -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2016 --Pyke, a brand new model of scented sunglasses 100% tailored for toddlers from 0 to 3 years old, is currently live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



From 0 to 3 years of age, children are discovering their world. They experience their first adventures with their heads in the clouds. These are life's magical years but care must be taken, especially when these adventures take place in the sun.



In fact, children are the most vulnerable to UV attack by sunlight. The eyes reach maturity only at the age of 12 and it is vital to protect this asset so essential for a life filled with many more adventures. According to WHO estimates, each year 12 to 15 million people fall victim to cataracts and lose their sight. 20% of cataracts are caused or accelerated by exposure to sunlight.



"Having graduated from HEC Brussels with a Master's in Business Administration, I did not originally set out to end up in the world of sun protection, children's wear or product design," says Isabelle Van Steenkiste, creator of Pyke, "But one day in early 2013, my sister, Sandrine, amidst the chaos of preparing to leave on vacation, asked me to do her a favor and purchase a pair of sunglasses for her son, who had just turned 2. Although at first glance it seemed like a fairly mundane task, it was about to transform very quickly into an arduous mission!"



After a long search for sunglasses that for babies were too easily breakable, hurt the nose and ears, didn't stay on the face, or didn't provide enough coverage from the sun, Isabelle set out to design the perfect pair. After several prototypes, testing phases, and real life model tests, the BabyPyke sunglasses were born.



The BabyPyke Sunglasses are made of 100% Child-Safe Materials, soft to the touch and can withstand all sorts of adventures, and include a 100% comfortable band that is flexible lightweight, and adjustable and are designed to hold the glasses in place on a baby. They are also 100% covering frames which protect the eyes against harmful sun rays and are 100% Effective Category 3 ZEISS sunlenses which block 100% of UVA, UVB, & UVC radiation.



With its crowdfunding campaign, Pyke has created the world's first scented sunglasses for babies. The company hopes to further enhance the experience of being a child with fun smells that allow children to discover their world using their senses and acquire the basic skills needed to develop.



"Our present aim is to further enhance the experience of being a child by expanding our product range and, for the first time, offering scented sunglasses! Just close your eyes and step into your childhood memories- the aroma of Grandma's freshly baked cake, the scent of your mother's perfume, the sweet smell of springtime flowers...," adds Steenkiste, "These familiar fragrances awaken a feeling of well-being when we rediscover them as adults. The first three years of a child's life are punctuated by sensory discoveries, sources of amazement and memories. We want to give children a scent to generate a feeling of well-being as they go about their daily activities as explorers."



Pyke's Scented Sunglasses for Babies are currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/28UFPRV



About Pyke

Pyke has developed and designed a brand new model of sunglasses, 100% specially designed for babies, called the BabyPyke!



For more information on Pyke please visit https://en.pyke-sunglasses.com