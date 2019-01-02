Pyro Audio Brings Human Body Into Beat-Box with Vol. 5: HUMAN

Griswold, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2019 --Pyro Audio has released its fifth sound pack, Volume 5: PYRO, which using sounds from the world's original musical instrument — the human body. With the fifth volume of its subscription-based service, Pyro Audio continues to provide members with a new, unique set of sonic tools at the start of each month by offering users a greater variety of vivid, beat-centric percussion sounds, keeping producers in constant discovery mode, and helping spark creativity that inspires new music.



"There are over 24,000 hairs in the human ear, and its time to make every single one of them stand on end," said Eric Palonen, Founder of Pyro Audio. "Our fifth sound pack, HUMAN, is a massive collection of percussion one-shots that perfectly captures organic sound captures with Pyro Audio's signature futuristic twist. HUMAN is a complete drum arsenal with distinctly designed textures that re-imagine what the body is capable of creating."



Available either for a zero-impact annual subscription price of $14.99 per year, or month-to-month for just $1.79, Pyro Audio sound packs harness the explosive creative power of the producer's "first listen," offering users completely original percussion sounds and growing their audio sample library, with automatic delivery.



Sample packs are downloadable in .WAV file format used by all popular samplers and Digital Audio Workstations, including MPC Software, Maschine, Ableton, FL Studio, among others. Once downloaded, Pyro Audio sound packs can be used forever, royalty-free.



And since Pyro Audio permanently archives each volume at the end every month, subscribers continually amass an arsenal of unique sounds that can be used alongside any of the stock sounds available with samplers or sampling software. This gives Pyro Audio subscribers the ability to craft a completely one-of-a-kind style by using boutique, limited-edition percussion samples, setting Pyro Audio users apart from producers who can often get stuck in the rut of using the same old standard audio samples.



To get music producers out of the rut this December, Pyro Audio's fifth sound pack, HUMAN, goes well beyond simple handclaps and slaps — though some great sounding versions of these are certainly included — the sounds included in HUMAN were captured using 16 microphones in seven different recording environments, on three unique mediums. And for the first time ever, Pyro Audio has incorporated Sennheiser AMBEO spatial technology on select samples included in HUMAN to immerse the listener inside a three-dimensional sound field, providing producers with a completely unique set of beat production samples to encourage experimentation.



Pyro Audio's fifth sound pack features 168 all-new sounds that seamlessly diffuse natural, phonetic percussion with modern sonic tools, creating supernatural instruments that stretch the capabilities of speakers and headphones alike. In addition, other human elements incorporated into Vol. 5: HUMAN include crackling joints, multiple combinations of fabric impacts/rubs, kicks and steps in various combinations of shoes/surfaces, bubble gum pops, tongue clicks and many other surprises.



HUMAN is a limited edition sound pack, and will be archived at the end of December 2018, never to be sold or distributed again.



About Pyro Audio and Founder Eric Palonen

Pyro Audio was founded by sound designer & engineer, studio owner, audiophile, and technology advocate Eric Palonen. Palonen's pro audio career began in 2004 in the support and marketing of transducer technologies, and continued to inMusic Brands—home of Akai Professional, Alesis, M-Audio, Air Music Technology, and others. You can learn more about Pyro Audio here: www.pyroaudio.com