Qdos Accounting Rebrand To QAccounting

A team of specialist contractor accountants have recently announced a major rebranding to reflect their modern approach to accounting services. They have an extensive history of providing accountancy services, with over thirty years of expertise in the industry.



The company are part of one of the UK's largest contractor service providers, Vantage and Partners - the group who won the Queen's Award for Innovation.



They will now be operating under the name of QAccounting, illustrating their understanding of the changing tax landscape and how they are recognised as leaders in the field, with a new visual identity to match. QAccounting offers exceptional accounting solutions to contractors with their range of specialist packages, ensuring tax and accountancy is made simple for their clients.



Troy Stevens, the commercial director of QAccounting said, "This is an exciting change for us and we look forward to offering our high-quality service under our new brand name, QAccounting".



The rebranding includes a complete redesign of the company's website, logo and graphics.



About QAccounting

As a company, QAccounting believes that a contractor's time is best spent enjoying life or growing their business. As such, they have developed three full accounting packages that take care of everything for contractors, including 'Assured Plus'. This package provides complete accounting management for up to two directors or shareholders, IR35 defence cover and contract assessments as well as a suite of business insurances.

QAccounting specialises in expert IR35 services. IR35 is tax legislation that was introduced in 2000. It was designed to stop contractors who work through their own limited company paying less tax. There are very few firms who have our experience in supporting contractors, by working at the forefront of IR35 compliance since the legislation was introduced nearly 20 years ago.

Collectively, QAccounting has saved individual contractors more than £35 million in tax, by representing more than 1,500 contractors in IR35 cases.