Q&Q Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Leather Products

08/14/2014 Quentin Quandahl is eager to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.DressedInLeather.com. The website offers a broad variety of leather products including everything from leather biker jackets to genuine cowhide motorcycle chaps. Quandahl was inspired to start his website by his desire to provide customers with high quality leather goods at reasonable prices. He wanted his website to provide motorcyclists and other customers with the gear that they wanted to look good and stay safe. His website offers leather accessories and clothing that will continue to look great for years to come.



There are many fine leather products featured within the merchandise of DressedInLeather.com. The website carries items including leather jackets, fringed coats, biker gloves, buffalo leather motorcycle chaps, vests with patches, leather wallets, lambskin leather purses, and much more. In the future, Quandahl will continue to add more leather goods and possibly branch out to include some products to help people care for and preserve their leather items. By adding products to his website regularly, he hopes to have customers return to look for other leather products that they might need in their day to day lives.



Customer service is extremely important to Quandahl when it comes to each interaction that happens on DressedInLeather.com. He wants to make sure that customers have the best experience possible when using the website by providing them with excellent information and prompt responses to any questions that they might have. All orders made on the site will be processed quickly to ensure that customers get their items in a timely manner.



In addition to the main website, Quandahl is also launching a blog located at http://www.AllYourLeatherNeeds.com. The blog will feature topics that relate to leather products and their care. Quandahl will be using the blog to provide further information about certain products and to talk about leather in general. The blog will provide customers with further information to help them make good purchasing decisions.



About DressedInLeather.com

DressedInLeather.com, a division of Q&Q Enterprises, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Quentin Quandahl.



Quentin Quandahl

http://www.DressedInLeather.com

563-532-9887

