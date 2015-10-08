QR Mobile Pay Launches QR Invoice

Batavia, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2015 --QR Invoice, a cloud-based mobile payment and accounts receivable service utilizing secure and proprietary QR Code technology, is now available to U.S. businesses. With QR Invoice, a QR Code is included on every invoice. Customers scan the QR Code with a mobile device to automatically initiate payment. QR Invoice is secure, efficient, reduces theft, and increases payment time.



QR Invoice, a subsidiary of QR Mobile Pay, uses proprietary technology to generate its QR Codes. QR Mobile Pay holds one of only 3 North American licenses with DENSO WAVE, inventor of the QR Code. As a result, QR Invoice codes are easily and reliably scanned, ensuring transactions will be completed without issue. Each QR Invoice code is non-transferable and can only be unlocked with a single use PIN code. QR Invoice is ISO compliant and meets or exceeds industry standards for financial service companies. QR Invoice combats fraud and ensures payments are safe for both sender and recipient.



QR Invoice processes payments via bank transfers, debit cards or credit cards. No payment information is exchanged or transmitted, making it a secure and convenient payment system. The customer can even select the payment method at the time of payment, providing both flexibility and convenience.



"QR Invoice takes processing, collecting and managing invoices and accounts receivables to a new level," said Christy Noel, President of QR Mobile Pay. "QR Invoice provides a level of security, reliability, and efficiency not available through other mobile payment services. We are excited to provide QR Invoice's many benefits to businesses and enable them to manage their payment processing safely, quickly, and efficiently."



QR Invoice manages the accounts receivable process with a comprehensive solution that tracks invoices and payments, provides detailed reporting, and includes a robust financial dashboard. QR Invoice also seamlessly integrates with QuickBooks™ for businesses already using the service but want the convenience, efficiency, security and instant payment QR Invoice provides.



QR Invoice is available through a network of resellers, the company's website, and the Google Chrome web store.



About QR Invoice

QR Invoice is a cloud-based mobile payment and accounts receivable system that instantly collects and manages payments via smartphones and tablets. A proprietary and secure QR Code is included on every invoice. The customer scans the QR Code to automatically initiate payment via bank transfer, debit card or credit card. QR Invoice is secure, efficient, reduces theft, eliminates trips to the bank, minimizes financial management time, and increases payment time.



To learn more about QR Invoice or its reseller program, please visit qrinvoice.co



About QR Mobile Pay

QR Mobile Pay (QRMP) services manage the movement of money securely and simply through mobile devices. QRMP provides secure and convenient transfer and payment services using proprietary QR Code technology. The foundation of QRMP's intellectual property portfolio is a nine patent portfolio with DENSO WAVE, the inventor of the QR Code and holder of over 100 international QR Code patents. The DENSO WAVE licensing relationship, only one of three in North America, provides QRMP the use of encrypted QR Code products.



For more information on QRMP, please visit qrmobilepay.com



Press Contact:

Jennifer Dukes-Borders

QR Mobile Pay

info@qrmobilepaydotcom

312-684-7855