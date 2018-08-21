QS Fence Installers in Vancouver Offer Tips for Construction Fencing

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2018 --QS Fencing has a lot of experience on both commercial and fencing installations. One of the most important roles fences have is safeguarding the public from hazardous sites. For those wondering whether installing a security fence might be a good idea, QS Fencing has some valuable tips on their most recent company blog.



As a team that specialises in fence repair and installation, the professionals at QS Fencing recommend following best practices whenever public safety is involved. For example, if there is an excavation or depression deep enough to cause injury in a fall, such as a trench or foundational excavation, signs alone might not deter the curious. More problematically, such signage might not be visible at night. In these cases, a security fence is definitely advisable.



The blog also cautions that "security fencing should be used anywhere physical contact with hazardous products on the site is possible—either physical or airborne."



Of course, in some cases, fencing isn't solely put up for the purpose of protecting the public. Many construction or demolition sites have expensive tools and machinery around. Apart from protecting people from causing mischief, a good fence can help protect expensive investments.



Accidents can and do happen. The best policy is often to keep people away from the danger. In most cases, chain-link fencing constructed up to 1.8m high provides a strong deterrent to protect the public and meets most safety code regulations.



Most construction fencing will need to stay in place until all hazards are removed. In the case of open excavations or foundation building, the fencing needs to remain in place until the site is levelled and graded, or until the foundation is backfilled and the floor is on.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service.



