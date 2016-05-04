QT Research Launches Pocket-Sized Diaper Bag

Huntsville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2016 --QT Research, LLC this week announced the creation of the Q-Tee Clutch, the world's smallest diaper bag that can carry a spare change of baby clothes, through their Kickstarter campaign (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1471201301/q-tee-clutch-the-pocket-sized-diaper-bag). Created with an innovative 2-in-1 design, the Q-Tee Clutch converts from a diaper carrier to a spare romper, completely eliminating unnecessary bulk. The result is a diaper bag that can fit in Dad's jacket pocket, cargo-pants pocket, glove box, or even mom's purse.



"Dads hate carrying diaper bags and don't want to be caught in public with a stinky baby, especially after a diaper-blowout," said Roger Gray, Inventor of the Q-Tee Clutch. "We wanted to create a way for dads to enjoy taking their babies more places, and we specifically focused on quick errands, where traditional diaper bags are just too much hassle."



Performance and Portability

Whether running to the store for a gallon of milk, taking the toddler to the local park, or going for a family walk, parents are tightly bound to their diaper bags. Even on short trips, babies can make incredible messes. These messes are most common when the babies' digestive systems are still developing, and they go through the diaper-blowout stage.



"Parents needed a solution that allowed them to have everything needed to change a baby, even when the baby was a complete mess," said Tiffany Johnson, Operations Manager, QT Research. "This little diaper bag holds everything they need, and is much more compact than traditional diaper bags."



Diapering on the Go

The Q-Tee Clutch was designed for parents looking for freedom and flexibility. QT Research created the carrier from high quality 100% cotton fabric to withstand daily use, while still being comfortable on the baby. The Q-Tee Clutch is available in four different sizes, ranging from 0 months to 12 months. The clutch is roughly 4.5 inches tall, and can hold up to three diapers, plus wipes and a disposable changing pad.



"Since the material is a soft stretchy cotton, there is plenty of room to add other personal favorites, such as a pair of pants in cold months," said Lori Gray, head of Design and Marketing, QT Research.



As the Kickstarter contributions continue to grow, the Q-Tee Clutch will become available in more colors and pattern designs.



Pricing and Availability

The Q-Tee Clutch is available now through May 30th on Kickstarter (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1471201301/q-tee-clutch-the-pocket-sized-diaper-bag) with an Early Bird price of only $10 that includes free shipping. After the campaign is successfully funded, sales will be available on their website, http://www.qteeclutch.com, with a retail price of $16.99.



About QT Research

QT Research, LLC is a start-up company founded in 2015 by the parents of three small children, ages 3 years old, 2 years old, and newborn. The mission of QT Research is to make the lives of parents just a little bit easier. They fulfill this mission by designing and producing innovative baby products. The company is headquartered in Huntsville, AL and operated in the founders' home.



For more information, see: www.qteeclutch.com.



Contact:

QT Research

Roger Gray, Founder

256-694-5483, roger.gray@qteeclutch.com