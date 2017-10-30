Quadrant Shower Enclosures a More Popular Choice for Smaller, Compact Bathrooms

Larne, Northern Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2017 --Bathroom spaces today have become smaller and smaller, as any homeowner in the UK knows. But even with a small and compact bathroom, homeowners can still benefit from a truly relaxing shower experience with modular quadrant shower units and enclosures.



JT Spas has been specialising in all kinds of bathroom products for years, sourcing these products from some of the most well-known suppliers and manufacturers around. The partnership of JT Spas with such manufacturers as Royce Morgan, Hudson Reed, Aqualux, Insignia, Jupiter Showering, Kinedo, Lisna Waters, Vidalux, and more has brought customers a wider range of choices when it comes to bathroom products.



But there is one 'issue' which has limited the choices and options of customers in the UK for some years: the size of their bathrooms. Bathroom sizes have become smaller, and this has encumbered customers from choosing their preferred bathroom elements such as baths, showers, toilets, and basins.



There is, however, a solution, as presented by JT Spas. For customers who are looking for a better shower experience but are limited when it comes to their bathroom space, modular quadrant shower enclosures are a good alternative. These quadrant showers are designed to be more compact and can fit into smaller bathroom spaces, and, what's more, they can be outfitted with various 'bells and whistles' for a more complete and relaxing shower experience. Most of the quadrant shower enclosures available today, for example, are fitted with their own body massage jets, and some even come as steam showers for a more thorough and rejuvenating time in the shower.



One popular quadrant shower enclosure available at JT Spas is the Sydney White Hydro Massage Shower Cabin, measuring 900mm by 900mm. This shower cabin is on special offer at JT Spas, with its price reduced from £995 to only £409. There is also the Lisna Waters Olympia White Hydro Massage Shower Cabin for only £469 (down from £899), which comes with an overhead showerhead, safety glass doors with 5mm thickness, and adjustable body jets. For a more high-end yet still affordable shower enclosure, customers can opt for the Lisna Waters Quadrant Steam Shower Cabin, measuring 950mm by 950mm, which has a stainless-steel tower and is equipped with a 2.8-kilowatt fast start steam generator, a touch control panel, back massage jets, a thermostatic sensor, an FM radio and Bluetooth connection, a designer top rain showerhead, and even chromatherapy lighting.



To learn more about the high-quality shower cabin selection at JT Spas, visit http://www.jtspas.co.uk.



About JT Spas

JT Spas is a renowned bathroom product supplier which offers high quality and affordable bathroom products. These include an extensive shower enclosure collection. For more information about the products and other offers, visit the website.