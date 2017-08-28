Quadrant Steam Showers Save Space and Come with Benefits for the Mind and Body as Well

Larne, Northern Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2017 --Steam showers are all the rage today, especially since they are now more affordable and space-saving as well. And as JT Spas confirms, steam showers bring a host of benefits for those suffering from stress, aching joints and muscles, and more.



JT Spas, a popular bathroom product supplier in the United Kingdom, offers a plethora of products for its many customers. These products run the gamut from bathroom furniture to toilets and basins, baths, taps, bathroom accessories, and shower enclosures.



But there is one particular product which has become increasingly popular with UK customers in recent years: the quadrant steam shower. Less than a decade ago, the benefits of steam were only enjoyed in spas and special steam rooms. But this is no longer the case today, as more homes take advantage of steam's benefits through specially-designed steam showers. These steam showers come from such manufacturers as Lisna Waters, Aqualux, Kingsley, Sensual Spas, Opus, and more, and they offer an array of features that not only include steam but also aromatherapy, LED lights, Bluetooth technology, FM radios, and a lot more.



The primary benefit of a steam shower, however, is its relaxing and soothing properties. The hot steam, when mixed with the water from the shower, results in a deeply relaxing sensation which benefits not just the body, but the mind as well. Steam showers have been used for relief from aching joints, from muscle soreness, and from bodily tension. But apart from this, steam showers have the ability to soothe one's mind, allowing users to de-stress and de-toxify themselves after a long and tiring day.



As JT Spas confirms, "Steam showers are a new all in one cabin that utilises steam which gives you all the relaxing benefits available with relaxing massaging jets and overhead rain showers. We have over 60 available with fast UK delivery. Relaxing in one of our modern steam showers is the ultimate way to relax at the end of your day or the perfect way to brighten up your morning after awakening."



The quadrant steam showers available at JT Spas need not come with a hefty price, either. Prices range from as low as £699 for a quadrant steam shower measuring 900mm from a brand like Princeton, which comes with computer controls, a hand-held shower head, 6 back massage jets, a top rain shower, and internal lighting.



To find out more about the budget-friendly steam shower selection at JT Spas



