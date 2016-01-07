Quakertown, PA Dentist Dr. Gordon Roeder Offers Patients Dental Implants for Improved Smiles, Better Health

Quakertown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2016 --Dr. Gordon Roeder, dentist at Dream Dentistry & Sleep Care in Quakertown, PA is helping adult patients who have experienced tooth loss renew their smiles and their health with permanent dental implants. Using dental implants, Dr. Roeder is able to replace a single tooth, a series of teeth, or even entire top and bottom arches of teeth that have been lost due to a variety of factors including injury, decay, or other health conditions.



Dental implants are some of the latest technology available in the restorative and cosmetic dentistry fields. They offer the best possible solution for restoring patient's smiles after tooth loss in a way that is both aesthetically pleasing and structurally functional. Prior to dental implants, many patients had to rely on other options like bridges, partial dentures, or full dentures to restore only partial function and aesthetics to their smile. With dental implants, however, patients are able to enjoy full function of their smile once again since dental implants are just as strong, or even stronger, than natural teeth.



The design of dental implants is meant to mirror that of a natural tooth structure. The dental implant itself is a small metal screw, typically made of hypoallergenic titanium, that is surgically inserted into the patient's jawbone in the void of the missing tooth. This dental implant is given time to heal and naturally fuse with the surrounding bone and tissues within the mouth. Once healed, Dr. Roeder then attaches an artificial porcelain crown to the implant which is then shaped, sized, and shaded blending seamlessly to the patient's smile. Once in its completed state, the dental implant is designed to last the lifetime of the patient.



Dental implants can be the ideal solution for patients who have a single missing tooth, restoring confidence once again. For denture patients, dental implants can be the solution to living the life they used to before tooth loss. Dental implants provide former denture patients with a permanent solution that allows them to speak and chew just as they did before having to resort to dentures after tooth loss.



While not every patient is a candidate for dental implants, depending on their existing bone structure and health status, Dr. Roeder offers consultations to help determine if implants could be a solution or not.



About Dream-Dentistry and Sleep Care

Dr. Gordon Roeder has been involved in the dental field for more than 25 years. In addition to offering permanent dental implants, Dr. Roeder places a special emphasis on treating sleep disorders at his Quakertown, PA office. After being diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea himself in 2005, Dr. Roeder took a special interest in helping other patients find relief from this and other similar conditions.



To learn more about Dr. Gordon Roeder and the permanent dental implants he offers for patients in Quakertown, PA, please visit www.Dream-Dentistry.com.