Quality Air Pros Specializes in Crawl Space Encapsulation in Charlotte and Concord, North Carolina

Usually, narrow spaces located between the walls of the attic or basement of the house are called crawl spaces, and they can be very unpleasant. It is an ideal abode for rodent and other vermin and insects that thrive in areas that are extremely dirty and moist. The conditions are often conducive to mold growth in crawl spaces. It will negatively impact the environment in the crawl space. The increase can also cause significant damage to the property over time.



According to studies, 50% of living space air generates from the lower level of the ground. Thus it makes a perfect harbor for harmful molds, dust mites, termites, other bugs that can infest the home. They further can damage the quality air in one's home. Another most common problem of space crawls is the emission of radon gas. It is radioactive. These conditions cannot be ignored because they prove hazardous. Crawl space encapsulation is a prudent way to resolve this issue with the most effective measures.



The professionals at Quality Air Pros provide a solution that will keep the crawl space dry and prevent all of these problems. The technicians are all highly trained and certified, and they have a great deal of expertise with crawl space encapsulation in Charlotte and Concord, North Carolina.



They thoroughly understand the way that homes are built in the area, and they utilize the ideal materials for this climate. They use the advanced tools and devices needed for insulating the crawl space, such as wall and floor liners, tape, drainage products, hygrometers, and other instruments and more.



Their comprehensive crawl space encapsulation solution helps minimize moisture conditions favorable to wood destroying threats that can cause structural damage to the home.



About Crawl Space Encapsulation

