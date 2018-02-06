Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2018 --The Brand New 2018 PADI Instructor Development Schedule has undergone some minor changes over previous versions to allow for an overall improvement in quality of training. Some sessions have been moved entirely and some have been updated and extended. Also a range of additional workshops outside of the PADI Curriculum have been added to the program giving candidates a real chance when starting out within this dynamic and rewarding industry. Over the course of 2017 the scuba diving industry saw large amounts of dive professionals choose Holly Macleod to receive her PADI Scuba Diving Instructor level training which has been specifically designed to guarantee candidates a smooth transition to a new rewarding and successful career. This has basically been achieved by structuring the entire course around the principals of providing the perfect blend of Experience, Quality and Assurance. 2017 was an amazing year on the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) in the Gili Islands, Indonesia with PADI Course Director Holly Macleod issuing over 543 Instructor level PADI certifications. During the year Holly saw 116 dive professionals choosing to take the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) and become Open Water Scuba Instructors (OWSI).



Holly's experience in Instructor training has continuously been recognized and awarded by PADI Worldwide, PADI Asia Pacific and the Industry itself, including the PADI Elite 300 Award, Platinum PADI Status Award and other commitment and professionalism awards. Before becoming a PADI Course Director, Holly has worked within the recreational diving Industry for over 15 years in a range of different diving related jobs in a variety of different global diving destinations. Using her personal Industry experience, Holly has designed her training to fully prepare candidates for being successful in this exciting and dynamic Industry. The Quality of the program is also a massive draw for a lot of dive professionals looking to take the next step and Holly makes sure her training is as up to date as possible and continues to develop new and exciting ways to deliver the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) to professional Divemasters. Another reason why people choose the program with Holly is that the entire program takes place at the only established PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) in Gili Trawangan and therefore candidates can benefit from the absolute highest possible standard of Instructor training facilities. Another great thing is that Holly runs the entire program right from the moment you contact her and offers continued support throughout the IDC and even after the course has finished so therefore candidates can be assured of knowing who's running the program and where it takes place.



The New 2018 PADI IDC Schedule now includes an extra day, and has been overhauled to further add quality to the program by including additional land based training activity workshops such as positioning, control and delivery ideas and more practical classroom activities such as problem solving, planning and conduct Workshops as well as digital online workshops and learning how to certify future students online. The new schedule also allows for candidates to repeat presentations, catch up with theory or simply relax.



To join Industry Recognized Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod on her professional training program simply check out the 2018 PADI IDC Gili Komodo Schedule and try and book early for success; check out TripAdvisor PADI IDC Komodo Gili Reviews and see previous candidates on the PADI IDC Indonesia YouTube Channel.



Contact:

JT Dive Advice

Dive Publications

idc@trawangandive.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413

http://www.idc-gili.com/