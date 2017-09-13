Quality Coaches, Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2017 --Quality Coaches, Inc., a local provider of automotive repair and maintenance services for 45 years, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a Phoenix, Arizona-based online marketing company that works with small business clients throughout the United States and Canada.



By partnering with BizIQ, Quality Coaches, Inc. hopes to benefit from an updated website, a stronger overall online presence and a strategic marketing campaign in an effort to grow its customer base and expand its reach. BizIQ has a successful track record of working with clients in the auto repair industry, making the marketing firm an ideal partner for the mechanic in Minneapolis, MN.



As the relationship between the marketing company and the auto repair shop takes shape, BizIQ will be focusing much of its effort on developing and launching a new website for Quality Coaches, Inc., which will present the mechanic's service offerings in a clear and concise manner. In addition, BizIQ will be working on putting together a bimonthly blog for the mechanic in Minneapolis, MN, which will cover issues and news related to the automotive repair industry and provide engaging, informative reading material for prospective customers.



All content on the new site for Quality Coaches, Inc. will be produced by trained copywriters with knowledge of the auto repair industry. In addition, BizIQ will employ search engine optimization (SEO) as a means of increasing its client's visibility in local Google search results. Use of SEO is known to bolster the rankings of smaller businesses within targeted markets.



"Our shop has a great reputation for providing quality workmanship as well as friendly and affordable service," said Mark Brandow, owner of Quality Coaches, Inc. "Even though our focus has always been very community-oriented, we decided we could be doing an even better job of reaching local drivers who haven't had the opportunity to experience what we have to offer. This is where BizIQ entered the picture for us, and we're thrilled to be teaming up with such a knowledgeable team of experts to bring our marketing to the next level."



About Quality Coaches, Inc.

Founded in 1972, Quality Coaches, Inc. provides comprehensive automotive repair and maintenance services to drivers and vehicle owners in the Minneapolis area. The shop has been recognized for its quality of service by the Better Business Bureau, Angie's List, Minnesota Women's Press and more. The team also specializes in services for British vehicles, keeping a wide range of new and used parts on hand.



For more information, please visit http://quality-coaches.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.