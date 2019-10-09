Quality Experienced Moving Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Columbus, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2019 --Quality Experienced Moving Inc., a provider of final mile delivery service in Columbus, OH, is pleased to announce it has taken a step to broaden its reach by expanding its digital footprint. The company is partnering with BizIQ, a digital content marketing agency located in Phoenix, AZ that works with North American small business clients.



This new partnership will help expand Quality Experienced Moving Inc.'s reach across the greater Columbus, OH area. Together, BizIQ and the white glove delivery service will create a plan to not only deliver on the company's promise of great service and great prices, but also reach out to their underserved online market, as they realize today's marketing depends on attracting clients at all stages of the customer journey.



BizIQ helps boost its clients' search engine rankings with results-driven digital marketing—including new websites, content production and search engine optimization—to establish their clients' brands and connect with new clients. All content that BizIQ produces is written by professional copywriters who are trained to write informative content about subjects such as commercial delivery service in Columbus, OH.



"We're so excited to partner with BizIQ and get help connecting with prospective clients," says Colin Bumgarner of Quality Experienced Moving Inc. "Now we can expand our reach to new industries as we improve our web marketing and offer brand-new content about the benefits of our delivery services to our existing clients."



About Quality Experienced Moving Inc.

Quality Experienced Moving Inc. is a family-owned delivery service located in Columbus, OH. For over 15 years, it has partnered with multiple billion-dollar corporations—including Amazon, J.C. Penney, Home Depot and more—to provide white glove and final mile delivery service. To find out more about the company, visit http://qltymovinganddelivery.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its digital marketing services for small businesses, including search engine optimization and content creation, please visit http://biziq.com.