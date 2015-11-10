Quality Garage Doors Reminds Homeowners to Replace Lost and Broken Remotes for Their Garage Door Openers Before Winter Comes

Culpeper, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2015 --Garage door opener remotes are frequently lost or broken. They fall out of cars and are run over. They're lent to friends and never returned. They're taken out of cars and misplaced. Sometimes, homeowners delay replacing remotes for garage door openers. Quality Garage Doors encourages homeowners who haven't replaced broken or lost remotes to get new ones before foul winter weather arrives.



Without a remote, homeowners either must park in their driveway and use their home's front entrance, or manually open and close their garage door. Some people may see this as only a minor inconvenience during summer. During winter, however, the weather in Virginia is often foul. To avoid being pelted by freezing rain or trudging through snow, homeowners should replace their garage door opener remotes.



Quality Garage Doors makes it easy to get a new remote for a garage door opener. Homeowners usually delay getting a new remote for one of two reasons. They either don't want to spend money on a new remote, or they don't want to spend time shopping for one.



As one spokesperson explains, Quality Garage Doors has many affordable garage door openers, and they make it easy to find the right one. "Replacing a lost or broken remote is an inexpensive garage door repair. We have affordable replacement remotes for most major garage door openers, including Liftmaster, Chamberlain, Craftsman, Genie, Linear, Sears and Stanley. As long as we know the brand and model, one of our technicians can quickly program a replacement remote."



As winter approaches and the weather turns for the worse, getting out of a car in the cold will quickly take a toll on homeowners. Quality Garage Doors hopes homeowners who haven't replaced lost or broken garage door opener remotes will get new ones before the worst of the winter weather sets in. After all, the company's spokesperson says, "Homeowners who have a garage should be able to enjoy its benefits."



For more information, please visit qualitygaragedoorsva.com