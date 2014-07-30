Quality Janitorial Services Announces 2-Year Price Lock Guarantee

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2014 --Quality Janitorial Services is proud to offer a 2-year price lock to each and every one of their clients. As a cleaning company in Phoenix, AZ, Quality Janitorial performs cleaning services for a wide-variety of businesses, many of whom experience rapid growth in a short amount of time. Unlike typical cleaning companies, Quality Janitorial does not hike up the price as their clients grow. Rather, they offer a 2-year price guarantee.



This means that clients can enjoy a flat rate of service for two years, regardless of how big their business or space grows within those two years. The fee agreed upon at signing will be honored for two years, no matter what. No tricks, no gimmicks and no hidden fees.



Quality Janitorial Services celebrates their clients’ successes and growth, and this is one of many ways that they show their clients they care.



To find out more about Quality Janitorial Services or its 2-year price lock, please call 602- 487-7068.



About Quality Janitorial Service

Quality Janitorial Services is a family-owned cleaning business that is licensed and bonded, as well as an accredited business with the BBB of Central & Northern AZ. We take pride in the fact that we service all of our accounts, we do not broker, or subcontract our accounts.All of our employees go through random drug testing and have gone through a rigorous pre-employment background check. We also E-verify all of our employees. Our service is guaranteed and we are available “ON-CALL” 24/7, 365 days a year.



