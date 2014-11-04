Quality Janitorial Services in Phoenix Shares Tricks to Eliminate Carpet Stains Forever

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2014 --Here’s some fool proof tips from the top commercial and residential cleaning company in Phoenix for making sure that set-in stain, isn’t set-in forever!



Tip #1: Blot, Don’t Rub



No matter what type of liquid or grime leaves a stain on your carpet, the best defense is to blot the stain, not rub it. Rubbing it will only cause the carpet to soak up the material even more and possibly spread the stain.



Tip #2: Iron it Away



This is a little known, but highly effective trick used by professional carpet cleaners. Spray the solution with a water/vinegar mixture (1/4 white vinegar and 3/4 water) and lay a damp terry cloth over the spill. Then iron it with the iron on the steam setting. The best part about this trick is that it works on both new and old stains. No more old, ugly carpet stains creating an eyesore in your home!



Tip #3: Use a Steam Cleaner



To get your carpets looking their freshest, consider using a hot-water-extraction machine, also known as a steam cleaner. The machine works by applying hot water and chemicals to the stain and then sucks it back out with a vacuum. Steam cleaners are a quick, convenient way to treat a stain without spending all your energy trying out stain remover after stain remover.



If all else fails, consider hiring a professional home cleaning company in Phoenix like Quality Janitorial Services. We are experts at floor and carpet cleaning along with construction cleaning and everyday household upkeep.



