Quality Janitorial Services Offers Up Tips for Selecting a Good Cleaning Company

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2014 --Quality Janitorial Services, a cleaning company in Phoenix, AZ, knows that finding a good cleaning company can be tricky. That’s why they’re offering up their expert tips on how to select a stellar cleaning company, one that can be trusted to deliver amazing results and treat clients’ homes like the sanctuaries that they are.



Tips For Selecting the Right Cleaning Company



1. Ask Friends and Family



Quality Janitorial’s number one tip to finding a good cleaning company is to ask friends and family for referrals. Hopefully, they can provide the name of a cleaning service that they think highly of.



If not….



2. Find Online Reviews



Places like Yelp and the Better Business Bureau offer honest reviews from previous and present customers. It’s important to read these reviews before hiring a house cleaning company in order to avoid future disasters.



3. Look for a Guarantee



Just like most products have a warranty or guarantee, so should a good cleaning company. Quality Janitorial Services offers a two-year price lock guarantee, meaning that the initial agreed upon price doesn’t change for two years. If the cleaning company in question doesn’t offer a guarantee of some sort, it’s best to continue the search.



In the end, a good cleaning company should be:



-trustworthy

-reliable



and offer:



-quality service



For commercial, residential or emergency janitorial services in Phoenix, give Quality Janitorial Services a call at 602- 487-7068.



