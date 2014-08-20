Quality Janitorial Services Reminds Business Owners to Keep a Clean Office

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2014 --Quality Janitorial Services wants to remind business owners about the importance of first impressions, especially when it comes to the cleanliness of office buildings.



As a cleaning company in Phoenix, QJS knows what it takes to make a place sparkle and shine. But more than that, they know why a place should sparkle and shine.



To give the best first impression, QJS recommends offices avoid the following items:



1. Dead Plants

2. Hand Prints

3. Smelly Carpets

4. Food



Not only does a clean office create a good first impression, it also boosts morale and productivity. That’s why a spick and span office is so important for any business. After all, first impressions don’t always involve a handshake. In reality, they’re made before that. They’re made with the first step. When a client, customer or business affiliate first walks into an office, an instant judgement is made. Think of an office or business space as an extension of a brand. Because that’s how everyone else will see it.



For office cleaning services in Phoenix, please call 602-487-7068.



About Quality Janitorial Service

Quality Janitorial Services is a family-owned cleaning business that is licensed and bonded, as well as an accredited business with the BBB of Central & Northern AZ. We take pride in the fact that we service all of our accounts, we do not broker, or subcontract our accounts.All of our employees go through random drug testing and have gone through a rigorous pre-employment background check. We also E-verify all of our employees. Our service is guaranteed and we are available “ON-CALL” 24/7, 365 days a year.



Quality Janitorial Services

5834 N. 35th Avenue

Phoenix, Arizona 85017

602-487-7068

qualityjanitorservices.com