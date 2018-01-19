Quality Medical Offers Repair and Service of 02 Blender in the Appropriate Way

Largo, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2018 --Since its inception in the year 2004, Quality Medical has grown to meet the issues of the biomedical industry. With the objective of constructing the most efficient service operations supporting the developing necessities of the healthcare industry, Quality Medical is the most dependable solution provider for all kinds of biomedical equipment service, rental and repair requirements.



Medical equipment like O2 blenders plays a significant role in neonatal, critical care wards and other intensive care units. The technicians at Quality Medical can service and repair the 02 blender and other biomedical equipment in such a way that it can offer adequate patient care.



Quality Medical has a fast-growing supply chain network in the Southeast offering custom pick-up solutions from customer premises on a weekly basis depending on volume. By eliminating the need for customers to package, ship equipment and manage logistics, the company strives to eliminate all problems of managing equipment repair and service.



Quality Medical serves hospitals, home medical equipment companies, long-term acute care facilities, veterinarian clinics, emergency medical services, nursing homes and dialysis and infusion centers by providing them with the refurbished biomedical equipment or by servicing them. The company also gets added equipment, carry out likely recycling, sell and rent clinically prepared restored equipment and sell a variety of accessories and disposables. The company also offers best quality used, new and renovated pulse oximeters and other medical equipment, for example, Nonin 9700.



Furthermore, Quality Medical South offers both used and new equipment on rents and charge very reasonable rental charges. As the company is a completely certified repair center, they perform all maintenance and service within the company and can return all rental equipment to the customers.



About Quality Medical

Quality Medical is a distinguished company in Largo, Florida that offers repairs and preventive maintenance of biomedical equipment and has been in this field since 2004.