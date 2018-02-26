Quality Medical Provides the Ideal Solution for All POC Repair and Maintenance Problems

Largo, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2018 --Quality Medical was founded in the year 2004. This company engages in the sale, rent, maintenance, and repair of a wide range of advanced biomedical equipment. One of the primary aims of this company is to make equipment servicing hassle-free for their customers. They provide affordable repairing and maintenance services, by keeping the budgetary concerns of the customers in mind.



Portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) are one of the most popular types of contemporary medical equipment. It helps the patients to move freely, without facing any hindrances. They can be small enough to be fit inside a car, and quite a few POCs are now FAA-approved and therefore can be used on airplanes. Quality Medical is an authorized service center for some of the most reputed POC brands, such as SeQual, Philips/Respironics, Activox, and AirSep. The highly qualified biomedical engineers and experienced technicians present in Quality Medical are proficient in POC repair and provide a swift 5-day turnaround of any equipment. Moreover, their repairs for the POC machines are backed by two years extended warranty, to ensure the protection of customer investment. Quality Medical strives to foster a culture of continuous advancement and improvement by inculcating high-end technologies in their repairing process.



Quality Medical only uses authorized parts from OEM's in their repairing process, and they verify the performance of all the equipment after the completion of service. They also provide onsite services in healthcare facilities throughout Southeast USA and can dispatch skilled technicians at short notice.



To avail repairing or maintenance services for any biomedical equipment, as Impact 305 one can easily give them a call at 727-547-6000. Anyone can visit http://www.qualitymedicalsouth.com/ to take a look at the full list of products and services provided by them.



