Quality Medical South Announces New Services for Pediatric Continuous

Largo, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2017 --With bio-medical industries booming up, regular servicing and routine maintenance is in need. Quality Medical South, a customer-focused and technology driven company, has evolved to meet the challenges of the biomedical industry in the 21st century. Here to support the evolving requirements of the healthcare industry, the company's goal is to make biomedical equipment repair and service a non-issue for its customers.



Staffed with expert technicians, Quality Medical South can solve the biggest headaches in biomedical equipment management. They have the right resource to execute cumbersome projects with utmost professionalism. Their state-of-the-art, cloud based online portal provides automated PM notifications and easy, online functionality such as RMA requests, estimate approvals, pick-up and delivery notifications, and online service records for all equipment services and repairs by their experts.



In addition to servicing and repairing, Quality Medical South rents and sells a variety of biomedical equipment including respiratory and infusion equipment, and others from brands such as Abbott, Baxter, Braun, Breas, CareFusion, Flight Medical Healthdyne, Philips/Respironics, and more. Pediatric continuous is the new entry into the list.



The experts are all factory trained and certified biomedical engineers and technicians. They boast a state-of-the-art facility incorporating elements of Lean and 5S. With the help of a custom designed IT system, they strive to deliver industry leading quality, customer service, cost effectiveness and rapid 3 to 5 day turnarounds.



At Quality Medical South, the technicians understand the utility of every service & repair that directly impacts the quality of a patient's life. At the same time, they also provide pick-up and delivery services to relieve their customers form taking the trouble to pack, manage logistics and ship equipment, while saving them time, money and effort.



The biomed department of the hospitals can successfully perform thees transaction through their customer-centric web portal in a highly transparent manner with a dashboard that also allows the service management of their entire feet of equipment.



To get more information on Invacare Platinum and other biomedical equipment servicing and repair, visit http://www.qualitymedicalsouth.com.



About Quality Medical South

Quality Medical South is a licensed and insured medical equipment repair and service company offering CPAP repairs and services. The company is a trusted name when it comes to Infusion pump repairs and services and servicing Ventilators, Infusion Pumps, Apnea Monitors, BIPAP, CPAP or other biomedical equipment.