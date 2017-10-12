Quality Medical South Carries out Quality Repair & Service of Ventilators and Infusion Pumps

Largo, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2017 --Quality Medical South offers many popular infusion pump models. All repairs are performed in their registered facility to strict quality standards. Quality Medical aims to focus on extending the life of infusion pumps with its medical device repair programs, and the sale of related parts and accessories.



For over 13 years, they have been serving the community with its range of services. Over the years, they have been able to build a great relationship with their clients. Apart from delivering cables sensors, Quality Medical provides its customers with so much more including infusion pump repairs and service.



Quality Medical South has always provided great customer service and very knowledgeable service staff. As a reputable service provider, they always strive to provide the best service possible.



They are the best partner when one needs replacement parts for one's infusion pumps. All new infusion pump replacement parts have been designed by Quality Medical in their registered facility following strict quality control standards. Their goal is to reduce the cost of owning and supporting infusion pumps. They provide service and repair for popular brands including Baxter, Medtronic, Braun, Abbott, CareFusion, Philips Respironics, Maquet and more.



They solve one of the biggest headaches in biomedical equipment management which includes the cumbersome, paper and pc based solutions to track PMS equipment logistics and service records. Even the surplus equipment can be disposed of through the portal. Special care has been taken to equip the customer portal so that the entire cycle care of one's biomedical equipment can be seamlessly managed through this portal.



The entire service is supported by a custom designed IT system delivering industry leading quality, customer service, cost-effectiveness and rapid 3 to 5-day turnarounds.



For more information on repair & service of ventilators, visit http://www.qualitymedicalsouth.com/equipment/.



About Quality Medical (QM)

Founded in 2004, Quality Medical (QM) has evolved to meet the challenges of the biomedical industry in the 21st century. They are a customer-focused and technology-driven company, committed to supporting the evolving requirements of the healthcare industry.