Quality Medical South Offers Quality Repair and Service of Ventilators and Infusion Pumps

Largo, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2017 --Quality Medical South is one of the recognized names when it comes to repair & service of ventilators or Baxter infusion pumps. Licensed and insured, the company is all set to provide quality medical equipment repair and service that has been catering to the needs of many organizations that is dependent on their biomedical equipment to generate revenue. With Quality Medical South, there is no need to knock any other door for a repair.



Established in 2004, Quality Medical South has expanded its services to meet the growing service needs of the acute and alternative healthcare markets. Keeping given the primary concern of the medical equipment, the manufacturer is producing and selling new equipment and not providing service support. Quality Medical South is right up there to provide a desirable solution for the problem.



Over the years, Quality Medical South has earned a great reputation for its fast and flawless service. The company claims that they are not mere technicians but business professionals who can understand well the needs of the organizations that work with biomedical equipment. With them handling the repair service, one can be assured that the equipment will be fully serviced or repaired, tested and returned with quantitative documentation that meets or exceeds the manufacturer's specifications for both safety and performance.



The company promises prompt customer support and great turnaround without compromising on quality. The estimates are all free, and Quality Medical South does not consider the repair to be complete until a written estimate is approved by the customer.



Employing a large team of factory trained and certified biomedical engineers and technicians, Quality Medical boasts an advanced facility incorporating elements of Lean and 5s.



For more information on infusion Pump repairs and service, visit http://www.qualitymedicalsouth.com/.



About Quality Medical (QM)

Founded in 2004, Quality Medical (QM) has evolved to meet the challenges of the biomedical industry in the 21st century. They are a customer-focused and technology-driven company, committed to supporting the evolving requirements of the healthcare industry.