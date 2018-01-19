Quality Medical South Offers Refurbished Medical Equipment Like Nonin 9700

Largo, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2018 --Located in Largo, Florida, Quality Medical South is a renowned name that repairs, services, sells and rents biomedical equipment. The company caters to the Biomed Departments of major hospitals located across the country in addition to long-term acute care facilities, home medical equipment companies, veterinarian clinics, emergency medical services, dialysis and infusion centers and nursing homes. Quality Medical offers best quality used, new and refurbished pulse oximeters and other medical equipment such as the Nonin 9700.



Quality Medical performs maintenance and precautionary repairs for an extensive range of biomedical equipment while focusing on respiratory and infusion equipment. All the technicians and engineers here are experts and specialized in a wide range of biomedical equipment. The company usually turns around a service or repair within 3 to 5 days, and this is indeed commendable.



Quality Medical has been offering services to the healthcare sectors since 2004 and is a customer-focused and technology-driven company. When it comes to repairing or servicing 02 blenders, then Quality Medical can help. They can repair and refurbish biomedical equipment from brands such as Baxter, Abbott, Braun, CareFusion, Breas, Flight Medical Healthdyne, Philips, etc. Also, the company also carries out inclusive standardization to guarantee that the repairs meet entirely the standards set by the industry experts and manufacturers.



Quality medical is the certified distributor for a range of disposables and accessories from certain well-known manufacturers. It also associates with a number of national distributors to provide additional parts and services. The customer delivery and pick-up facilities that Quality Medical offers help the customers to parcel, ship equipment and manage logistics which in turn assists them to save money, time and energy.



For more information about the services that the company provides or the type of equipment that it repairs and services, one can call straightaway on 727-547-6000.



About Quality Medical

Quality Medical is a prominent establishment that has been offering service for more than a decade now in regards to servicing of biomedical equipment, and also selling of the refurbished medical equipment.