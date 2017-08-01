Quality Medical South Provides Professional Service of Invacare Platinum & Other Medical Equipment

Largo, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2017 --Established in 2004, Quality Medical South has earned a great reputation for its extensive biomedical repair service. Being in the industry for long, the company is pleased to service, repair, rent and sell ventilators and infusion pumps from brands such as Abbott, Baxter, Braun, Breas, CareFusion, Flight Medical Healthdyne, Philips/Respironics and more. To comply with the latest industry standards, the company is constantly upgrading themselves with latest advances in technology.



At Quality Medical South, the technicians specialize in repairs and preventive maintenance for a wide range of biomedical equipment particularly respiratory and infusion equipment. Their expertise in infusion, respiratory equipment, and Pediatric Continuous speak volumes of their insight and understanding of the clinical aspects of the equipment which helps them deliver a service that fully meets or exceeds their customers' expectations. They perform detail calibration such as tidal volumes in-house where it is necessary to ensure that the repairs and PM's comply with the performance standards set forth by the manufacturers of the equipment.



To consolidate their position in the industry, Quality Medical South is focused on building a good partnership with the Biomed Departments of Major hospitals in the Southeast and across the USA by offering extensions of their capabilities to reinforce their critical activity in the hospitals. Regular preventive maintenance work, repairs, parts management, depot level repairs and on-site services are some of the major areas Quality Medical South specialize in. They also have an active program to gain access or surplus biomedical equipment from hospitals to generate additional capital for them.



While maintaining spare parts for all common repairs, they only use OEM approved spare parts in all repairs. Before proceeding, they provide an estimate for all repairs and wait for customer approval before commencing any repair work. If repairs are expensive, they advise the customers to consider other options such as purchasing a low cost used equipment or renting equipment. Using an active program, they can identify equipment that comes back for repeated repairs with 12 months periods or 'lemons' using the state-of-the-art IT solutions coupled with the customer portal that they provide.



About Quality Medical South

Quality Medical South is a licensed and insured medical equipment repair and service company offering CPAP repairs and service. The company is a trusted name when it comes to Infusion pump repair and service and servicing Ventilators, Infusion Pumps, Apnea Monitors, BIPAP, CPAP or other biomedical equipment.