Quant Careers – Calling All Exceptionally Bright Minds

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2020 --Hong Kong: Quant careers represent a burgeoning part of the financial services industry in Hong Kong and a huge opportunity for those who have the right skills and abilities. As the nature of trading has changed in recent years there is now increased demand for those who are able to work with mathematical models to price securities, generate profits and reduce risk. This data-driven approach to the financial markets continues to gather pace and there are exciting opportunities for talented individuals and the organisations that are able to provide them with the space to thrive. As a result, in Hong Kong, Kowloon, Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long Kau Hui there are many roles for those with an interest in quants.



The team at Selby Jennings HK has a wealth of experience working with talented people with brilliant mathematical minds and firms that are keen to be at the forefront of the use of data in financial services today. With more than 15 years in the industry in Hong Kong, Selby Jennings HK has been present as the sector evolved and witnessed first-hand just how important it has become. Growth in the quant hedge fund sector has been strong in recent years and, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economies, there are positive forecasts for the future.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Selby Jennings remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent to the finance sector. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across Hong Kong with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



As talent remains a key challenge for the financial services sector, Selby Jennings HK is geared up to deliver recruitment outcomes that connect talented people with forward thinking organisations to help develop the financial services market for the future. The firm has developed a network of candidates – more than a million professionals – and works with banks, insurers, and asset managers across the region and throughout the industry. The ultimate goal is always the same: to reimagine the way that recruitment works to provide an experience that delivers peace of mind, both to those seeking to secure talent and individuals ready to define a new career.



Quant careers involve a variety of different roles, including a Quantitative Trader and a Quantitative Software Engineer. There is much more diversity within the space than many assume there to be and roles that allow talented people to use a range of different skills. This is an area that Selby Jennings HK understands well and the firm continues to place people who have exceptionally bright minds and are able to disrupt and transform an industry that moves at a blistering pace.



About Selby Jennings HK

Selby Jennings HK has a pedigree of 15 years in financial services recruitment in Hong Kong – and around the world. The firm invests heavily in its own people, creating a strong and responsive team with the interests of clients and candidates at heart.