Quantum Units Continuing Education Adds a New CEU Board Approval

Quantum Units Education is now approved to provide CEUs by the Florida Board of Nursing
Los Osos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2011 --Quantum Units Education has been providing CEUs (continuing education) for Nurses, Therapists, Social Workers, Counselors and other licensed professionals since 2005. Over the years, the name Quantum Units Education has become synonymous with quality, affordable continuing education. The company gives prompt attention to customer concerns and has been largely shaped by its customer feedback.
A concerted effort on the part of the education team at Quantum Units Education has led to the addition of new board approvals over time. This month, Quantum Units Education announces that it has been approved to provide CEUs for nurses in the state of Florida. The governing body for Florida nurses is the Florida Nursing Board. Now all LPNs, RNs, CRNAs, LVNs and CNAs in Florida will be eligible to take the continuing education courses on the Quantum Units Education web site.
Quantum Units Education adds the Florida Board of Nursing to its list of CEU providers, bringing the total to twenty three national and state boards that have approved the company to provide courses to its certified and licensed professionals.
Like Us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter