Quantum Units Continuing Education Announces New CEU Course Offerings

Los Osos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2012 --Quantum Units Education (www.quantumunitsed.com) has been providing CEUs (continuing education) for Nurses, Therapists, Social Workers, Counselors and other licensed health professionals since 2005. Over the years, the name Quantum Units Education has become synonymous with quality, affordable continuing education. The company gives prompt attention to customer concerns and adds new courses monthly.



A concerted effort on the part of the education team at Quantum Units Education has led to flourishing course development. Chronologically dated courses are dropped and current, relevant courses are added regularly.



Quantum Units Education solicits participant opinions on related topics they would like to see added to the curriculum and then searches for and develops courses in these topic areas.



This month’s new CEU courses include 2 continuing education offerings, both in the area of Aging, Alzheimer's and End of Life care:



1. Communicating With Alzheimer's



2. End of Life Care



In addition to the new CEU course offerings for January 2012, the layout for the online CEU course pages has been streamlined and the home study CEU course materials are now available in pdf format; previously the home study CEU course materials were only available to be mailed USPS.



