Quantum Units Continuing Education Announces New CEU Course Offerings

Quantum Units Continuing Education Adds Four New Courses for the Month of March
Los Osos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2012 --Quantum Units Education has been providing CEUs (continuing education) for Nurses, Therapists, Social Workers, Counselors and other licensed professionals since 2005. Over the years, the name Quantum Units Education has become synonymous with quality, affordable continuing education. The company gives prompt attention to customer concerns and adds new courses monthly.
A concerted effort on the part of the education team at Quantum Units Education has led to flourishing course development. Chronologically dated courses are dropped and current, relevant courses are added regularly.
Quantum Units Education solicits participant opinions on related topics they would like to see added to the curriculum and then searches for and develops courses in these topic areas.
This month’s new CEU courses include 4 continuing education offerings:
1.Family Violence: Treatment of Perpetrators and Victims
2.Safe Patient Handling
3.Ethics in Addictions Treatment
4.Medical Errors Prevention
