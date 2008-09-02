Quantum Units Continuing Education Re-Casts CEU Website

Los Osos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2008 -- Quantum Units Continuing Education is an online source for continuing education units (CEU’s) for Nurses, Therapists, Social Workers, Substance Abuse Counselors, Licensed Professional Counselors and other health professionals. Quantum Units has always emphasized affordability, convenience, free access to materials, environmental consciousness, impeccable service and hands-on customer support. But the bar has just been raised again – this time with a new state-of-the-art web site which offers expanded features that reinforce and elaborate upon all of the above themes.



The “new and improved” http://www.quantumunitsed.com site has now added access to participants’ personal exam and payment records via an account that is protected and private. Clients may instantly download ceu certificates after paying for an electronic exam – and the open source materials and exams are still free up to the moment one decides to procure a certificate for a passed course. Clients who have been concerned about the security of submitting payments online in the past will now be able to pay for courses conveniently and securely on our new website, while other familiar payment options will still remain available. And, in an effort to give newcomers a taste of their operation, Quantum Units Continuing Education now offers an HIV aids course worth 2 ceu’s completely free, no strings attached.



Quantum Units Continuing Education welcomes a new instructor to their staff, Patricia Hocking-Walker. With her teaching & counseling experience and an MS in Psychology, client requests for more courses in the area of mental health will now be satisfied. Quantum Units Continuing Education has begun a committed campaign to expand course offerings to the tune of 3 to 4 new ceu courses per month – a campaign which is already well underway.



Additionally, Quantum Units Continuing Education will now send participants a license expiration reminder 90 days before they need to renew. An email newsletter will be available that informs clients of all new ceu course offerings too. And for all of the new technological advantages being offered, none of the “old” features have been compromised. Prices are still the lowest offered on the internet, materials and testing are still free, environmental concerns have still been addressed –a paperless fax transmits and receives all faxed communications, catalogs are on 100% recycled paper – and client needs will still be responded to with the same stellar customer support. http://www.itech-solutions.com performed the website redesign and programming features.



Stay tuned for Group CEU Discount Plans, which will be added to the Quantum Units Continuing Education site in the not-too-distant future. For more information visit: http://www.quantumunitsed.com.

