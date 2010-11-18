Quantum Units Continuing Education Spreads Brand Message via Social Media

Los Osos, Ca -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2010 -- Quantum Units Continuing Education (http://QuantumUnitsEd.com) has been providing CEU Hours (continuing education) for Nurses, Therapists, Social Workers, Substance Abuse Counselors and other health professionals since 2005. Over the years, the name Quantum Units Education has become synonymous with quality, affordable continuing education. The company gives prompt attention to customer concerns and adds new courses at a stiff clip. The above is Quantum Units Education’s brand.



A concerted effort on the part of the marketing team at Quantum Units Education has resulted in a new and flourishing Social Media presence. The social media are tools for spreading this brand message – and then some.



Building community is the name of the game with Facebook (www.facebook.com/queceus) and Twitter (http://twitter.com/queceus) – and Quantum Units Education has done so quickly by paying careful attention to what its constituents want: cutting edge, research based articles on mental health and psychotherapy; informative videos; discussion-generating quips and quotes and opportunities for CEU hour discounts. And, if your timing is right you may even win a Starbucks gift card!



By feeding Quantum Units Education blog’s posts through to its Facebook page, Quantum Units Education is able to provide a growing number of professionals with current articles from such sources as My Health News Daily, Psychotherapy Network Magazine, Huffington Post ad Mental Health and Substance Abuse News – to name a few. With topics such as health issues facing veterans, exercises for living with loss and steps to get unstuck, licensed health professionals are able exchange their ideas and opinions while simultaneously connecting with others in related fields.



As a recent post on Quantum Units Education’s twitter says, “If you want to feel rich, just count the things you have that money can’t buy.” When you have a sense of community with professionals in your field and alliances with reliable sources for ‘the tools of your trade’, these are, to quote the credit card commercial, “priceless.”

